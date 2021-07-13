PET OF THE WEEK: IDAHO

Idaho is a 10-year-old or older, black and white, neutered male.

Idaho is a senior kitty looking for a low key place to call home! He is used to living in a quieter household where he can spend his time relaxing and soaking up all the pets from his favorite people. Idaho has spent time in foster care getting some extra socialization and gaining confidence. His foster mom says he is still a shy guy and will need time to adjust to his new home but has come such a long way! Now that he’s comfortable, he loves to be pet! He will even come up and head butt his foster mom to let her know when he’s in the mood for more love.

Although he is mostly low key. he does get little bursts of energy and will chase and pounce on his toys. He especially loves feather toys! Idaho would make a great companion for someone who enjoys coming home to relax with a book after a long day.

Idaho has been around other cats and respectful dogs in his foster home and loves them! He would make a great addition to a house with other mellow pets if given proper introductions. Because he is a shy guy, any child in his new home should be at least 13 years or older.

If interested animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0