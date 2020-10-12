Pet of the week: ivy

Ivy is a 2-year-old, spayed female, pit bull mix who is current on vaccinations.

A playful, social and energetic girl looking for an active family to explore with!

Ivy is doing very well with house training. She should do well in a new home with time to adjust and a consistent routine. She is used to being crated when left alone to prevent accidents.

Ivy would do best as an only dog in the home. She may do well with dog savvy cats. She loves people but can be mouthy when overly excited/playful so she would do best with older kids (10 years and up) who can participate in the training to teach her that hands are not toys.

Ivy is a gorgeous and loving girl who deserves a wonderful family to spoil her forever! She is young and full of energy so she is looking for someone who is committed to providing her with the daily physical and mental exercise it takes to keep her happy and well behaved.

