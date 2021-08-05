PET OF THE WEEK: Jellybean

Jellybean is a 1-year-old, black, spayed female.

Jellybean is looking for a place to call home! Jellybean is a confident kitty who loves to explore. She is still young and has plenty of “kitten energy” left. She loves to play and chase her toys- especially ones that dangle or jingle in any way! Jellybean is an independent kitty who doesn’t mind if you’re busy- she’s content entertaining herself and waiting for attention until later.

She can be a bit saucy but when she is in the mood for pets, she is such a sweet lady! Her previous owner says she would crawl right into her lap and would fall asleep right there. Jellybean’s ideal home would be a quieter space where she has lots of things to keep her busy!

Jellybean prefers her space and would be happiest in a home without other pets but has also lived with other cats and has co-existed just fine so she may do okay with another calm pet after slow introductions. Any child in her new home should be 9 years or older.

If interested animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

