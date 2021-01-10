PET OF THE WEEK: KANE

Kane is a 4 year old, Black and White, Neutered Male.

A handsome guy with a wonderful personality! Kane came to CRHS as a stray but made himself right at home here. He uses his litterbox great here and loves his snacks!

Kane is a very easy-going guy who loves to be around people. He does get his bursts of energy on occasion and will run around and chase his toys. He would benefit having lots of toys and big windows to bird watch and keep himself busy. As soon as you get home from a long day, Kane will be right there ready to relax and snuggle with you!

He would make a wonderful addition into almost any household. He should do well with other respectful cats if given proper introductions. Because of his easy-going, affectionate demeanor, he should do well with dogs and children of any age.

If Interested in Kane, or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application at www.couleehumane.com.

