PET OF THE WEEK: Leila

Leila is a 6-year-old, spayed female, Boxer mix who is current on vaccinations.

Leila is a very sweet girl looking for a Boxer loving home! Don’t let her gray hairs fool you, she still loves to play and go for long walks!

Leila was house trained and crate trained in her previous home and should adjust well in a new home if given time and a consistent routine.

She would likely do best as the only dog in the home as she does not appreciate most other dogs. She would do best in a home with respectful children 8 years and older who can give her space when she is eating.

Leila is a snuggly girl who is very devoted to her family! She will be sure to let you know when people enter the home. This silly girl absolutely LOVES toys, especially squeaky ones! Her little nub tail never stops wiggling and she gives the best sloppy kisses!

If interested animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

