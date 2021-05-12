 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK: Manny
0 comments

PET OF THE WEEK: Manny

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
pet of the week manny

Manny

Meet Manny! This sweet boy has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite with his affectionate, loving personality! Manny is a 2-year-old, black, neutered male.

Manny can be a bit unsure around new people, but once he’s comfortable with you, he can’t get enough pets and attention! He is SUCH a lover and although he might not jump right up in your lap, he loves to be near you and will lay down and roll around asking for pets all day. Manny does get his little energy bursts on occasion, but for the most part, this lover just wants all the snuggles! He would make a great companion for someone who loves to come home and cuddle up with their best friend after a long days work!

Manny should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions. Because he can be timid around new people, Manny would adjust best to a house with children 8 years or older.

If interested in Manny or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Holmen Area Community Center

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our in-person and virtual programs below! Sign u…

Lifestyles

Chris Hardie: A lot of life in a little crick

  • +4

“Little Creek” is a spring-fed stream that runs through our valley, originating from the family farm. Officially it’s classified “NR 102.11” in the Wisconsin statutes – as an exceptional resource water – “surface waters which provide valuable fisheries, hydrologically or geologically unique features, outstanding recreational opportunities, unique environmental settings, and which are not significantly impacted by human activities.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News