PET OF THE WEEK: Manny

Manny can be a bit unsure around new people, but once he’s comfortable with you, he can’t get enough pets and attention! He is SUCH a lover and although he might not jump right up in your lap, he loves to be near you and will lay down and roll around asking for pets all day. Manny does get his little energy bursts on occasion, but for the most part, this lover just wants all the snuggles! He would make a great companion for someone who loves to come home and cuddle up with their best friend after a long days work!