Pet of the week: Philip

He tends to be a talkative guy, and while he may need extra time to get to know you, he has the LOUDEST purr and loves to rub up on anything possible once he's comfortable. Phillip loves playing! Sparkly balls are his favorite, but he doesn’t discriminate too much. He usually likes playing by himself, so he would love a confident, kitty friend who can play with him and help him further adapt to a loving human’s touch. He is still getting used to being picked up, but once you put him in your lap, he loves to be petted and stroked. A canned food "bribe" goes a long way in helping Phillip adjust to new people and situations. Having a hide-away spot where he can feel safe and cozy when he wants to is a must as well.