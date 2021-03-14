Pet of the week: Philip

Phillip is a 9-month-old, black, neutered male.
Phillip is an adorable guy who has spent a few months in foster care gaining confidence. This sweet boy was very shy when he arrived but has made great strides in adapting to indoor life.
He tends to be a talkative guy, and while he may need extra time to get to know you, he has the LOUDEST purr and loves to rub up on anything possible once he's comfortable. Phillip loves playing! Sparkly balls are his favorite, but he doesn’t discriminate too much. He usually likes playing by himself, so he would love a confident, kitty friend who can play with him and help him further adapt to a loving human’s touch. He is still getting used to being picked up, but once you put him in your lap, he loves to be petted and stroked. A canned food "bribe" goes a long way in helping Phillip adjust to new people and situations. Having a hide-away spot where he can feel safe and cozy when he wants to is a must as well.
Phillip loves other cats and is required to go home or be adopted with one. He would do best in a low-energy, calm home with docile dogs and confident cats to help show him the ropes. Due to his shyness, it is not recommended for him to be declawed nor in a home with children.
If interested in Phillip or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application at www.couleehumane.com.