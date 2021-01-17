 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK: PIPER
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK

PET OF THE WEEK: PIPER

  • 0
pet of the week piper

Piper

Piper is a 1.5-year-old, Gray Tiger, spayed female.

Meet Piper! This little beauty is a social girl who is very people oriented! In her previous home, she would love to sleep right next to her family and would spend all her time with them!

Piper is a great cat who not only loves to play but also adores getting pets. She does great here at the shelter and will rub all over the staff and roll around asking for belly rubs. Piper is a very gentle, loving girl. She’ll even let you carry her around on occasion! Piper is looking for a home where she can get lots of attention and have plenty of toys to chase!

She has been around other pets and children in the past and although she has done well with everyone she meets, Piper would thrive in a home where she is the superstar! She would do best in a home with children 16 years or older and as the only pet.

If Interested in Piper or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website at

www.couleehumane.com.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

La Crosse County requires rabies vaccinations and dog licenses.

Vaccination by a veterinarian against rabies of all dogs is required within 30 days after the dog reaches 4 months of age and revaccinated within one year after the initial vaccination. Older vaccinated dogs must be revaccinated when the certificate expires or within 3 years of the previous vaccination. Certificates of current vaccination must be presented when obtaining dog licenses.

All dogs 5 months of age or older require a license. The minimum license fee for neutered males or spayed females is $12, and $23.00 for an unneutered male or unspayed female dog. These minimums may be supplemented by local municipal action.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Chris Hardie: Beauty of the moments are worth remembering

  • +9

A winter man whose head is ice-white with age arose on an early January day to take his faithful canine companion outside. Together they walked, slowly at first, into a gray fog to discover a magical morning painted with the delicate and lacy work of Jack Frost. A fragile and crystalline layer of rime ice coated the valley, prompting the pair to pause whilst the beauty of the moment was not lost.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News