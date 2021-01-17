PET OF THE WEEK: PIPER

Piper is a 1.5-year-old, Gray Tiger, spayed female.

Meet Piper! This little beauty is a social girl who is very people oriented! In her previous home, she would love to sleep right next to her family and would spend all her time with them!

Piper is a great cat who not only loves to play but also adores getting pets. She does great here at the shelter and will rub all over the staff and roll around asking for belly rubs. Piper is a very gentle, loving girl. She’ll even let you carry her around on occasion! Piper is looking for a home where she can get lots of attention and have plenty of toys to chase!

She has been around other pets and children in the past and although she has done well with everyone she meets, Piper would thrive in a home where she is the superstar! She would do best in a home with children 16 years or older and as the only pet.

If Interested in Piper or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website at www.couleehumane.com.

