 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK: PRINCESS
0 comments

PET OF THE WEEK: PRINCESS

  • 0

Princess is a 3-year-old, spayed female, who is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

This beauty is looking for a place to call home! Princess needed a little time before adoption so she went into a great foster home with her daughter, Monarch! These girls grew healthy and strong and Monarch has already been adopted. Now Princess is all ready to find her furr-ever home too! Princess’ foster mom says she’s a wonderful lady who has an amazing personality! She is still a goofy kitten at heart and loves to play with her toys and climb on her cat tree. When she's tired out, Princess loves to curl up on your lap or with one of her feline friends for some beauty sleep. Her foster family says she’s such a sweet lady and gives the best snuggles!

Princess did great with the other cats in her foster home and would likely enjoy another feline friend in her new home after a proper introduction! Since Monarch has been adopted, we'd be happy to help you find another cat companion for her if you're interested - you even get 50% off the second adoption fee! She should do well with respectful dogs and has done well with the children in her foster home. Because she can be a bit timid at first, she would be happiest with children 5 years or older.

If Interested in Princess or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website:  www.couleehumane.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Chris Hardie: Vortex forecasts portend doom
Lifestyles

Chris Hardie: Vortex forecasts portend doom

The bleak days of January may not seem like a time for celebration but my ancestors knew how to break the winter blues. About Jan. 25 was the time for Scottish settlers in the Galesville area of Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, to celebrate the life of poetry of the Scottish bard Robert Burns. It was known as Burns Night – an evening of music with bagpipes, singing, dancing, poetry recitation, eating Scottish food, and drinking perhaps a wee dram or more of whisky.

+8
Chris Hardie: Ancestors knew how to break winter blues
Lifestyles

Chris Hardie: Ancestors knew how to break winter blues

The bleak days of January may not seem like a time for celebration but my ancestors knew how to break the winter blues. About Jan. 25 was the time for Scottish settlers in the Galesville area of Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, to celebrate the life of poetry of the Scottish bard Robert Burns. It was known as Burns Night – an evening of music with bagpipes, singing, dancing, poetry recitation, eating Scottish food, and drinking perhaps a wee dram or more of whisky.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News