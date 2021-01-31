PET OF THE WEEK: PRINCESS

Princess is a 3-year-old, spayed female, who is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

This beauty is looking for a place to call home! Princess needed a little time before adoption so she went into a great foster home with her daughter, Monarch! These girls grew healthy and strong and Monarch has already been adopted. Now Princess is all ready to find her furr-ever home too! Princess’ foster mom says she’s a wonderful lady who has an amazing personality! She is still a goofy kitten at heart and loves to play with her toys and climb on her cat tree. When she's tired out, Princess loves to curl up on your lap or with one of her feline friends for some beauty sleep. Her foster family says she’s such a sweet lady and gives the best snuggles!

Princess did great with the other cats in her foster home and would likely enjoy another feline friend in her new home after a proper introduction! Since Monarch has been adopted, we'd be happy to help you find another cat companion for her if you're interested - you even get 50% off the second adoption fee! She should do well with respectful dogs and has done well with the children in her foster home. Because she can be a bit timid at first, she would be happiest with children 5 years or older.

If Interested in Princess or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0