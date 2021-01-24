PET OF THE WEEK: RUSSELL

Russell is a 10+ year old, Orange and White Tabby, neutered male.

If you're looking for a lap cat, look no further! Russell is a sweet senior guy waiting for his purr-fect retirement home to snuggle into!

He is a very loving, talkative boy who really enjoys pets, attention, and being close to his favorite people. He has been in a wonderful foster home for nearly 3 months while his health improved. His foster parents say Russell will lay in their laps or on their chest for long periods of time; he would LOVE a home where he can cuddle up with you and be your reading or TV watching buddy. Even though he's an older fellow, this handsome man still has some pep in his step - he even likes to play when the mood strikes (toy mice are his favorite) and gets excited to watch the birds out the window!

Russell is very patient and tolerant and is even cooperative for getting his nails trimmed. His relaxed personality helps him adjust to new situations fairly quickly. Because of his confidence and easy-going nature, he should do well in a home with children of any age under parental guidance. He has seen the two resident cats in his foster home and didn't seem to mind them at all; he should do well in a home with another cat or even a calm dog if introduced slowly and properly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0