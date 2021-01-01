Pet of the Week: Triton

Triton is a 2.5 year old, Boxer Mix, neutered male, current on vaccinations.

Triton (aka "Rinky") is a very sweet 75 pound "lap dog" in who is starting the search for his forever home! He has been in foster care for several months undergoing treatment for Heartworm Disease. He has finished his treatment and now just needs to wait a couple months before he can be retested. He is available for Foster-to-Adopt in the mean time.

Because Triton can startle easily he would do best in a home with older respectful kids (10+). He gets along great with other dogs and would do best in a home with another canine companion to help with his confidence!

Triton is house trained and should do well in a new environment if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

This sweet boy can be timid at first with new people, especially men; When he does warm up, he will never want to leave your side! He is a very strong boy and will need an owner than can handle his strength and work on his leash skills. He LOVES car rides and will gladly join you on any adventure! He already knows "sit," "down," and "off" and is currently working on "hear" and "wait."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0