PETS OF THE WEEK: HELEN

Helen is a 8.5-year-old, spayed female, Pitbull who is current on vaccinations.

Helen is a very sweet-natured older gal looking for a loving retirement home!

She is house trained and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and learn your schedule.

She does seem to be mostly if not completely deaf so she can startle easily. To get her attention it works best to give her a light tap or wave a hand in front of her face. Because of her hearing issue she doesn’t always read others dogs well and can get defensive. She will need to be the only dog in her new home. She has done well with the outdoor cats and chickens in her previous foster home.

We feel she would do best with older children (5 yrs+) that will be respectful of her.

and less likely to startle her.

Helen is a calm lady who loves to take leisurely walks and explore with her nose. She is easy to please and just wants to be loved and give it back in return!

Penny & Stella

Penny & Stella are less than a year old, bonded female mice.