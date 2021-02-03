Tori Erickson: Let citrus lighten your days

January and February can feel like long, dark months as we wrap up the excitement and glow of the holiday season and await the first signs of spring. Give your senses a boost this month and enjoy the taste, smell, and brightness citrus fruits have to offer. While citrus fruits are certainly available year round, they are in peak season during our winter months and bursting with flavor.

Citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and clementines are an excellent source of vitamin C which supports your immune system and plays a role in maintaining healthy skin, bones, and blood vessels. Vitamin C also improves absorption of iron when consumed with plant-based sources of iron like beans, lentils, leafy green vegetables, tofu, and blackstrap molasses.

Citrus fruits contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which provide great benefits. Soluble fiber can help support your cardiovascular health by reducing your LDL cholesterol levels and in turn reducing your risk of heart disease. Insoluble fiber supports your digestive system and can help alleviate constipation. Citrus fruits are also a source of potassium, thiamin, and trace amounts of other vitamins and minerals.