Tori Erickson: Let citrus lighten your days

January and February can feel like long, dark months as we wrap up the excitement and glow of the holiday season and await the first signs of spring. Give your senses a boost this month and enjoy the taste, smell, and brightness citrus fruits have to offer. While citrus fruits are certainly available year round, they are in peak season during our winter months and bursting with flavor.
Citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and clementines are an excellent source of vitamin C which supports your immune system and plays a role in maintaining healthy skin, bones, and blood vessels. Vitamin C also improves absorption of iron when consumed with plant-based sources of iron like beans, lentils, leafy green vegetables, tofu, and blackstrap molasses.
Citrus fruits contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which provide great benefits. Soluble fiber can help support your cardiovascular health by reducing your LDL cholesterol levels and in turn reducing your risk of heart disease. Insoluble fiber supports your digestive system and can help alleviate constipation. Citrus fruits are also a source of potassium, thiamin, and trace amounts of other vitamins and minerals.
Incorporating citrus into your day is easy thanks to the tough outer rind and ability for most citrus fruits to be safely stored at room temperature for a few days. Try simply tossing an orange or a few small clementines into your bag for an on the go snack that doesn’t require refrigeration. Grapefruit makes a great addition to a leafy green salad or try broiling a halved grapefruit with a sprinkle of brown sugar or drizzle of honey. Lemons and limes aren’t often eaten whole but provide great flavor in fish, salad dressings, desserts, and beverages.
Avocado Garden Salad with Lemon Dressing
Serves 6
Salad Mix:
6 cups mixed greens, torn/chopped
1 medium tomato, chopped
5 green onions, copped
1 cucumber, peeled and chopped
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
Dressing:
2 tbsp lemon juice
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp ground black pepper
¼ tsp salt
Directions:
1. Mix salad greens, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers in a large bowl.
2. In a small bowl, mix lemon juice, garlic powder, pepper, and salt- whisk with a fork.
3. Poor dressing mixture over salad mixture and toss together.
4. Arrange avocado slices on top of salad and serve immediately.
Nutrition Information
Serving size: ~1.5 cups
Calories 78—Total Fat 5 g—Carbohydrates 9 g—Fiber 4 g—Protein 2g—Sodium 124 g
Broiled Grapefruit
Serves 4
2 grapefruit, cut in half
8 teaspoons brown sugar
Directions
1. Pre-heat oven to broil with oven rack ~6 inches from the heat source
2. Place grapefruit halves, cut side up, onto baking sheet; sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons brown sugar
3. Broil the grapefruit until the brown sugar has begun to melt and caramelize- around 8 minutes
4. Serve warm.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: ½ grapefruit
Calories 100—Total Fat 0 g| Carbohydrates 25| Fiber 2g| Protein 1g| Sodium 6 mg
Tori Erickson is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System