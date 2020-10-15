Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat modified

Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat is a Holmen tradition that involves student organizations, families, youth groups and Holmen residents of all ages. While it has been modified to accommodate today’s socially distant standards, it is going strong in 2020.

Since 2001 community and school volunteers have gone door-to-door in nearly 60 school district neighborhoods on Halloween night, collecting nonperishable food and personal care items. Donations were taken to Holmen Lutheran Church for sorting and later distribution to local families in need of assistance. Households throughout Holmen have come to enjoy this as an important addition to the usual trick-or-treat festivities.

In 2019 alone over 10,000 food and personal care items were collected in one night. Nearly 90 area families were assisted in the distribution event that followed, as were area food pantries.