Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat modified

Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat is a Holmen tradition that involves student organizations, families, youth groups and Holmen residents of all ages. While it has been modified to accommodate today’s socially distant standards, it is going strong in 2020.
Since 2001 community and school volunteers have gone door-to-door in nearly 60 school district neighborhoods on Halloween night, collecting nonperishable food and personal care items. Donations were taken to Holmen Lutheran Church for sorting and later distribution to local families in need of assistance. Households throughout Holmen have come to enjoy this as an important addition to the usual trick-or-treat festivities.
In 2019 alone over 10,000 food and personal care items were collected in one night. Nearly 90 area families were assisted in the distribution event that followed, as were area food pantries.
So how does 2020 look? Gift cards from local food retailers and cash donations are being collected throughout October, along with a short list of non-food necessities. Cards can be mailed or dropped off any time into a secure outside drop box at Holmen Lutheran Church all month. Purchased items can be brought then (or dropped off in advance during business hours) or can be deposited in a box at the Holmen Festival any time during October. All this will culminate in a “fill the pumpkin” drive-by drop-off event on Oct. 30-31 at Holmen Lutheran Church. Donors are encouraged to come in costume or decorate their cars.
We all know 2020 is different in so many different ways. We also know the need is greater than ever. Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat is one way we can help others and have some Halloween fun.
For information or updates: www.facebook.com/Trick-or-Treat-So-Others-Can-Eat-Holmen.
For details, call (608) 399-5383 or email office@holmenluth.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!