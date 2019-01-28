One of the pleasures of looking at photos or paintings from the past is seeing how things have — or have not — changed over the years. The February exhibit at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts should provide ample opportunities for those kinds of pleasures.
Sponsored by the West Salem Historical Society, it’s called “Glimpses of La Crosse Country.” Because the society has sponsored photography contests for many years, they will be bringing some of the best of those photos to the exhibit.
“We’ll be using some of our contest photos as well as some new photos from area photographers,” said society member Sharon Fuller. “But the majority of the images will be historical and we will have examples from a variety of areas, not just La Crosse.”
Along those lines Greg Wegner, curator and education director of the Bangor and Area Historical Society is bringing in a series of rarely seen photographs and prints that document the agricultural heritage of the county. “We’re trying to preserve the history and importance of immigrant families,” Wegner said. “With all the vilification of immigrants lately we tend to forget that this area was settled by immigrants.”
One image from the show relates to Anna Ruedy, a Swiss German immigrant whose father owned a 170-acre farm and woolen mill on Dutch Creek just south of Bangor. Anna’s diary is largely about work and labor during those pioneering days. In one of her diary entries, 14-year-old Anna describes driving a new Marsh Harvester reaping machine during the fall of 1874.
If Anna were still alive today she’d no doubt be excited about one of the images Wegner will share as part of the show. “We’ve got a rare color print of an ad for a Marsh Harvester reaping machine,” Wegner said.
Other agricultural images come from Burns Valley, the town of Bangor and the village of Bangor (that one shows farmers bringing wagon loads of hogs to market in 1922). There’s also a snapshot of a threshing bee on Middle Ridge.
The exhibit also will include the works of Marion Biehn, a prolific artist who died in 1992 after recording many scenes of bygone La Crosse.
“She did a lot of landmark paintings,” Fuller said. “Things like the Hixon House, Riverside Park, the La Crosse Country Club and the bridge over the Mississippi. Her paintings are mostly watercolors and they provide a little nostalgia and maybe something to tug at your heartstrings a bit since many of those buildings are no longer there.”
In addition, Onalaska’s Pam Naas will add examples from her extensive postcard collection to the exhibit. It too will feature buildings that were once well known. “There’s a couple from the old post office, one from the courthouse, some old churches, the Gundersen Clinic from about 1930 and the YWCA — places you don’t see any more,” Naas said.
Fuller strongly encourages people to come to the reception on Feb. 28 because it will provide older residents a chance to reminisce about these photographs and paintings. Meanwhile, younger people can learn about their heritage. To enhance the experience, Wegner and members of the West Salem Historical Society will be on hand to explain and discuss the images on display.
