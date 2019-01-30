West Salem High School graduate Emerson Rabbitt is one of 12 illustrators from around the globe chosen to be honored during the 35th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.
Rabbitt, a 2014 WSHS graduate who now lives in Minneapolis, drew much inspiration from the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game and the likes of H.R. Giger’s concepts for Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” and has been illustrating ever since.
After high school, Rabbitt pursued art studies at the Minneapolis College of Art Design, where he set his mind on becoming a concept artist within the industry of video games. Currently, he is sharpening his skills on private projects and is always in search for new opportunities to learn and grow.
The highlight of the L.A. ceremony, which also will honor a dozen writers, will be the announcement of the year’s two Grand Prize winners, who each will receive $5,000. Quarterly winners also receive cash prizes from $1,000 to $500. Their winning stories and illustrations will appear in the annual anthology, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future.”
Throughout the 35 years of contests, more than 750 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.
“What’s amazing to me is that a good 60 to 70 percent of winners go on to successful careers,” says New York Times’ best-selling author Kevin J. Anderson.
“You could call it ‘The American Idol’ for writers — long before there ever was such a show.”
For more information and to see the awards ceremony online, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
