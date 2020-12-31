 Skip to main content
West Salem Middle School students of the month for December
West Salem Middle School students of the month for December:

5th grade

Brooklyn Lee, daughter of Andrew and Amber Lee

Ava Hendrickson, daughter of Milt and Amy Hendrickson

Wilson Gollnik, son of Bob and Melissa Gollnik

6th grade

Brooke Rasmussen, daughter of Clinton and Amy Rasmussen

Graham Sjoquist, son of Corey and Stacey Sjoquist

Raegan Hall, daughter of Adrian Stanek and Kevin Hall

7th grade

Bennett Johnson-Fennigkoh, son of Paul and Dawn Fennigkoh and Jennifer Johnson

Mason Wehrs, son of Chad and Brenda Wehrs

Lydia Jothen, daughter of Lance and Carissa Jothen

8th grade

Jack Beron, son of Eric Beron

Keaton Kast, son of Mike Kast and Heidi Ellenbolt

Kendra Engen-Sergeant, daughter of DeAnna Engen and Shaun Sergeant

