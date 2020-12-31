West Salem Middle School students of the month for December:
5th grade
Brooklyn Lee, daughter of Andrew and Amber Lee
Ava Hendrickson, daughter of Milt and Amy Hendrickson
Wilson Gollnik, son of Bob and Melissa Gollnik
6th grade
Brooke Rasmussen, daughter of Clinton and Amy Rasmussen
Graham Sjoquist, son of Corey and Stacey Sjoquist
Raegan Hall, daughter of Adrian Stanek and Kevin Hall
7th grade
Bennett Johnson-Fennigkoh, son of Paul and Dawn Fennigkoh and Jennifer Johnson
Mason Wehrs, son of Chad and Brenda Wehrs
Lydia Jothen, daughter of Lance and Carissa Jothen
8th grade
Jack Beron, son of Eric Beron
Keaton Kast, son of Mike Kast and Heidi Ellenbolt
Kendra Engen-Sergeant, daughter of DeAnna Engen and Shaun Sergeant