The plot of “Hairspray,” the popular musical based on the film by John Waters, has an underlying theme of community, and that’s something Rhonda Andres and Amy Hanson strongly believe in.

Andres and Hanson are co-directing (with Elle Nimm) the upcoming production of “Hairspray,” which runs Sept. 6-8 at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem, and what sets this apart from the many other plays and musicals they’ve staged is it has a cast that includes community members and teachers as well as students, and not just from West Salem.

The production boasts “great geographic diversity,” with chorus members and actors representing West Salem, Holmen, Onalaska, Aquinas, Logan and Central high schools as well as La Crosse Lincoln and West Salem middle schools. Viterbo University, Western Technical College and Winona State University also are represented on stage.

IF YOU GO WHAT: West Salem High School Drama Club community production of “Hairspray” WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-8, with a 1 p.m. matinee show on Saturday WHERE: Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem COST: Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com.

This is the second time Andres and Hanson have tried a community production like this. The first was “High School Musical” back in 2007, and it involved West Salem, Aquinas and Onalaska students and teachers who formed lasting friendships.

Hanson said too often teachers and students get so busy in their own school activities that they miss out on meeting their counterparts from other schools. A community theater production like this helps in that department.

The show has a diversity of experience as well as geographical origin. Cast members might be acting in their first play or their 50th. However, noted Andres, "we all learn from each other."

Set in the early 1960s, “Hairspray” examines pre-determined stereotypes specifically focusing on race and body size. Though funny and kitschy, Andres and Hanson emphasized, the show has an underlying message about people loving and accepting themselves and others.

The show revolves around Tracy Turnblad, a plump teen who dreams of being a dancer on “The Corny Collins Show,” Baltimore’s answer to “American Bandstand.” Against all odds, she wins a role on the show, but rather than sit back and bask in her newfound celebrity status, she begins a campaign to make the show racially integrated.

The musical has its roots in the 1988 cult movie that starred drag queen Divine as Tracy’s mother, Edna, and also featured Sonny Bono, Rikki Lake and Debra Harry. “Hairspray” saw mainstream success when it opened on Broadway as a musical in 2003, and after that another movie version was made, this one starring John Travolta in the Divine role.

The constant in all versions of the show (including the one in West Salem) is that Edna Turnblad is always played by a man, and nontraditional actors are the headliners.

Some familiar faces in a “Hairspray” cast that tops 60 include Megan Pettys (who plays Tracy), Drew Reischl, Ethan Andres, Regina Siegel, Zach Schams, Tim Sprain, Josie Hanson, Rachel Schoenecker, Alex Burch, Alex Linse, Sunnie Jeffers and Lisa and John Reimler, who direct productions at Onalaska High School and last spring directed the La Crosse Community Theatre production of “Cabaret.”

Other key players in the production include choreographer Nikki Balsamo and costume designer Renee Jandt.