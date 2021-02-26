World Day of Prayer on March 5

The World Day of Prayer is held annually on the 1st Friday of March. Each year, people of all faiths join in prayer to further peace and understanding of one another.

La Crosse Area Church Women United invites you to join area churches for a virtual World Day of Prayer service via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. The program has been written by the women of Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific close to New Zealand. (If you are a fan of the CBS series “Survivor,” you have seen the islands)

With the global pandemic creating upheaval, each service offered this year will look different. Our service will feature a short video and music from Vanuatu, the prayer service, and a short reflection.

Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom entrance code. If you do not have a device to watch, we will provide a telephone number for the audio portion of the program. To pre-register, or if you have questions, email Sue Staples at stap@centurytel.net.

