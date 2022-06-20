Lincoln and London raise money for USSA through local sales

Amber Joswick of Onalaska shared this story on her children's fund raising:

On Sunday January 17, 2021 our 8-year-old son Lincoln decided he wanted to help people. With this, his snowball selling endeavor began. He spent hours/days finding and transporting snowballs of all sizes by sled to our front yard, organizing them and making signs trying to raise money to donate. (He even added a bag of hot chocolate powder and a tootsie roll to each hopeful sale.)

Unfortunately, sales in the snowball business, in January, in Wisconsin during a pandemic were slow. Nonetheless Lincoln did not stop at snowballs. After asking him who or what he wanted to raise money to help he said, “I want to help kids.”

We started searching local charities and came across the United Special Sportsman Alliance. Lincoln has ALWAYS had a special spot in his heart for service members, individuals living with disabilities and the great outdoors. It was simple, his mind was made up. The USSA is a nonprofit organization out of Pittsville, WI that specializes in sending critically ill and disabled youth and disabled veterans on the outdoor adventures of their dreams.

Familiarizing ourselves to understand the mission of the USSA only via social media, as visiting wasn't an option at the time. Lincoln and his 5-year-old sister London began painting countless canvases, asking friends and family if they are interested in donating money in return for a painting. They speak proudly when asked what they raised money for, and it fills our hearts see their drive to help others. Lincoln and London have created and mailed paintings as far as Hawaii!

Our family had plans to head to Pittsville this summer to be a part of the USSA Summer Fest to personally deliver the money raised and to get an authentic view of the programs and people they are helping. We were recently made aware that the USSA will be inviting a smaller than usual amount this year to keep the event as safe as possible for those able to attend. We have mailed the money to the organization so that it can be utilized for the event.

Lincoln and London understand that even though they won't be able to experience their heart filled donations in action first hand, they are still doing great things.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0