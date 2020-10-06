Listening session for citizen's board on policing reset for Oct. 13

To tune-in

How to tune-in to the listening session:

To register to speak

Those interested in speaking during the sessions should register by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

To register, email laura.abellera@gmail.com or call 608-291-7101.

All speakers will be given four minutes to share ideas and feedback.

To share ideas

Those who wish to share ideas for the board but not speak at the event can email the following officials:

La Crosse County Board of Supervisors Chair Monica Kruse at mkruse@lacrossecounty.org

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat at kabatt@cityoflacrosse.org

Subcommittee Chari Joella Striebel at joella@ourwisconsinrev.com