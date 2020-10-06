Listening session for citizen's board on policing reset for Oct. 13

Officials from the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County have rescheduled a community listening session on policing oversight for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The session is a chance for community members to offer ideas to local officials on the responsibilities and structure of a possible new Citizen's Oversight Board on Policing.
"The goal is to build trust and strengthen relationships between the police and our communities by ensuring accessible and safe processes of accountability and conflict resolution," a statement announcing the listening sessions read.
The listening session, which will be virtual because of the pandemic, is to gather input on the structure, scope and responsibilities of the possible new oversight board.
The event was originally scheduled for two time slots on Tuesday, Oct. 6, but was postponed. There will now be just one time slot at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13.
