Local partnership aims to encourage young women to consider a career in construction

Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, La Crosse County, Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Mathy Construction and J.F. Brennan are partnering to introduce young women to careers in construction.

On Wednesday, local teen girls visited two local construction sites to see firsthand the opportunities available to them.

A career in construction trades provides job security, offers competitive benefits, paid time off, and generally pays well. According to the National Associate of Women in Construction, the pay gap between men and women in construction is significantly smaller than the national average, with women earning an average 99.1% of what men earn.

Yet, it is estimated that only one in 20 construction workers are female.

“Careers in construction trades have always been open to women, and now, more than ever, it needs them,” says Sarah Ellingson, executive director of Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse.

“Many young women have never been to a construction site. This is an opportunity to empower these young women to explore all the career opportunities available to them.”