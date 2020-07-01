Longtime firefighter Gudie named as new Onalaska Fire Chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Onalaska announced that Troy Gudie, a longtime firefighter and city employee, took over as the city's fire chief on Wednesday.

Gudie has been with the city of Onalaska for more than 30 years, starting first as a paid on-call firefighter and first responder in 1989, the city said in a statement.

In those 31 years, Gudie has also served assistant fire chief and fire inspector for the city.

The fire chief position became vacant after former chief William D. Hayes resigned in April to spend more time with his family during the pandemic.

Hayes was suspended for five days without pay last year after being pulled over for drunk driving and reprimanding the officer during the traffic stop.

