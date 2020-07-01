You are the owner of this article.
Longtime firefighter Gudie named as new Onalaska Fire Chief
Longtime firefighter Gudie named as new Onalaska Fire Chief

Troy Gudie

On July 1, Troy Gudie was named the new Onalaska Fire Chief after serving more than 30 years as a firefighter for the city.

 Contributed

The city of Onalaska announced that Troy Gudie, a longtime firefighter and city employee, took over as the city's fire chief on Wednesday.

Gudie has been with the city of Onalaska for more than 30 years, starting first as a paid on-call firefighter and first responder in 1989, the city said in a statement.

In those 31 years, Gudie has also served assistant fire chief and fire inspector for the city.

The fire chief position became vacant after former chief William D. Hayes resigned in April to spend more time with his family during the pandemic.

Hayes was suspended for five days without pay last year after being pulled over for drunk driving and reprimanding the officer during the traffic stop.

