Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage Experience offered at cathedral

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers will offer a Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage Experience at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman at 530 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

Participants will immerse themselves in the Message of Lourdes, experience the Grotto Rock and the healing grace of Lourdes water, receive a Eucharistic blessing and pray the rosary, receive a bottle of Lourdes water and be offered an extraordinary pandemic plenary indulgence.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Cathedral Parish at 608-782-0322, Ext. 0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0