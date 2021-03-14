Mary Jo Werner: A review of tax implications of the American Rescue Plan

4. Employee Retention Tax Credit – this is now extended to start up companies whose first year in business is year 2020. The credit also applies through wages paid to Dec. 31, 2021. This provides a tax credit for businesses who retained employees and paid them during the pandemic. Some small qualifying businesses may claim up to $50,000 in this credit during the last half of 2021.

5. New round of economic stimulus payments (also called Recovery Rebate payments)– the first round is scheduled to start at the end of March 2021, payments to eligible taxpayers are $1400 each, ($2800 for married filing jointly), plus an additional amount of $1400 for each eligible dependent. Eligible dependents now include those who meet the dependency exemption under Internal Revenue Code Section 152 which now is expanded to include college students and qualifying relatives who are claimed as dependents. There is a phaseout of this payment, which starts at $75,000 AGI for single persons ($150,000 AGI for married filing jointly) and the payment is fully phased out for single persons whose AGI is $80,000 ($160,000 AGI for married filing jointly). The payments are based on 2019 form 1040 tax returns unless the taxpayer has already filed a 2020 form 1040. So, if you have lower AGI income in year 2020 and would be eligible for this payment, you may want to quickly file your 2020 income tax returns. The IRS is going to be sending these economic stimulus payments. The second round is scheduled to go out this summer.