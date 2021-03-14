Mary Jo Werner: A review of tax implications of the American Rescue Plan

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on March 11, 2021. This law has many items in it, and here are some highlights. Note that some changes impact the 2020 tax year, so before you file your personal or business income tax returns, here are some things to know:
1. Unemployment compensation benefits received in year 2020 – the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received per person (married filing jointly is $20,400) is not subject to federal income tax, if the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $150,000. This AGI level is the same whether you file as a single return, married filing separately or married filing jointly. If you have not filed your returns and your joint AGI is over $150,000, you may want to consider filing married filing separately to take advantage of this exclusion. If you filed your income taxes already, you may want to amend and receive a refund.
2. Unemployment benefits are extended during year 2021 – weekly benefits of $300 were set to expire March 14, 2021, but now are extended through Sept. 6, 2021. In addition, the period for which unemployment benefits may be received is now 79 weeks, up from 50 weeks.
3. Student loan relief related to coronavirus – the reduction or elimination of student loan debt related to coronavirus is now tax-free. This applies to certain discharged eligible student loan debt that occurs after Dec. 31, 2020 and before January 1, 2026. There is nothing in this law that discharges student loan debt, however.
4. Employee Retention Tax Credit – this is now extended to start up companies whose first year in business is year 2020. The credit also applies through wages paid to Dec. 31, 2021. This provides a tax credit for businesses who retained employees and paid them during the pandemic. Some small qualifying businesses may claim up to $50,000 in this credit during the last half of 2021.
5. New round of economic stimulus payments (also called Recovery Rebate payments)– the first round is scheduled to start at the end of March 2021, payments to eligible taxpayers are $1400 each, ($2800 for married filing jointly), plus an additional amount of $1400 for each eligible dependent. Eligible dependents now include those who meet the dependency exemption under Internal Revenue Code Section 152 which now is expanded to include college students and qualifying relatives who are claimed as dependents. There is a phaseout of this payment, which starts at $75,000 AGI for single persons ($150,000 AGI for married filing jointly) and the payment is fully phased out for single persons whose AGI is $80,000 ($160,000 AGI for married filing jointly). The payments are based on 2019 form 1040 tax returns unless the taxpayer has already filed a 2020 form 1040. So, if you have lower AGI income in year 2020 and would be eligible for this payment, you may want to quickly file your 2020 income tax returns. The IRS is going to be sending these economic stimulus payments. The second round is scheduled to go out this summer.
6. COBRA insurance continuation coverage – COBRA continuation coverage premium assistance is available from March 11, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021 to eligible individuals. The credit applies to premiums and wages paid after April 1, 2021 and through Sept. 30, 2021. This credit is refundable. This continuation coverage is not subject to income tax to the recipients. There also is no income limit on receiving these monies. Contact your insurance company to ensure your premium assistance is effective.
7. Child tax credit – the credit is now fully refundable (prior law allowed partial refunds). It is increased to $3000 per child for children ages 6–17 years of age and $3600 for children under 6 years old. The credit is phased out for taxpayers with AGI of $75,000 (single filers), and $150,000 for married filing jointly filers. There is a phase out rate of 5% of the credit if AGI is exceeded.
8. Dependent care assistance – the exclusion for employer-provided dependent care assistance has been increased to $10,500 for 2021. Employer provided plans need to be amended for this to occur.
9. Earned Income Tax Credit – this has been expanded for year 2021 and the amount has been increased. There is a complex formula that must be followed to qualify.
10. There are additional benefits that apply to years 2021 and beyond — there are monies allocated to help repair state and local government finances, save multi-employer pension plans, fix income inequality, reduce child poverty, feed the hungry, sustain public transit and other measures. The goal of this Act was to expand the nature and scope of the social safety net.