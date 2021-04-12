Mayo Clinic Health System expands vaccine rollout in Sparta

Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta is expanding the number of days COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to patients beginning this week.

Part of this transition will also mean one less day of COVID-19 testing.

This decision by Mayo Clinic Health System is due to the continued decreasing demand for testing in the region while the need for vaccinations has increased.

New COVID vaccination appointments will be made available inside the main entrance of Sparta facility located on the main floor from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Eligible patients anyone 18 and older in Southwest Wisconsin can directly schedule their vaccine appointment using Patient Online Services. Patients without access to Patient Online Services can call 608-392-7400 to schedule their appointment.

COVID testing at the Sparta campus will continue to be made available under the former emergency department canopy behind the hospital building along K Street the same location from noon to 4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday