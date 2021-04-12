Mayo Clinic Health System expands vaccine rollout in Sparta

Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta is expanding the number of days COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to patients beginning this week.
Part of this transition will also mean one less day of COVID-19 testing.
This decision by Mayo Clinic Health System is due to the continued decreasing demand for testing in the region while the need for vaccinations has increased.
New COVID vaccination appointments will be made available inside the main entrance of Sparta facility located on the main floor from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Eligible patients anyone 18 and older in Southwest Wisconsin can directly schedule their vaccine appointment using Patient Online Services. Patients without access to Patient Online Services can call 608-392-7400 to schedule their appointment.
COVID testing at the Sparta campus will continue to be made available under the former emergency department canopy behind the hospital building along K Street the same location from noon to 4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday
Patients seeking a COVID-19 test in Sparta must call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 to be screened before coming to the clinic. Those who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients may call that triage number and request screening for COVID-19. Staff will help register patient into Mayo's system. Patients will be advised of next steps if testing positive for COVID-19.
Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines as they are available. The speed of vaccinating community members for COVID-19 depends on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines provided by the state and federal government. The number of vaccination appointments available will be based on the current supply of doses.
Updated information is in Patient Online Services; on the Mayo Clinic Health System website; and available through social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or through local county and state health departments.