Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse scores highest safety marks from Leapfrog Group

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is one of six Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals recognized with an A grade — the best possible — by The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national non-profit organization that assigns Hospital Safety Grades to 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. This score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with seven additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score.

A panel of safety experts developed these measures. Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse also received the Grade A from Leapfrog in April of this year.

"We are proud of our entire hospital staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and congratulate them on receiving this top honor,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "To receive this distinction shows how dedicated and committed our staff are to our patients."

The other Mayo Clinic Health System sites to also receive the Grade A rating include:

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mayo Clinic Arizona and Mayo Clinic Florida also earned A grades.

"Safety will always be a key consideration for patients, and of course, it is our top priority as a health care provider," says Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "The hard work and dedication of our staff is why we can continue to meet the expectations of our communities for safe, high-quality, affordable health care close to home."

The Hospital Safety Grades provide patients with a single measure that represents a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The Leapfrog Group's survey also assesses the status of many hospital practice areas, including:

Electronic medication ordering.

Staffing of ICUs by professionals certified in critical care medicine.

Structures and systems in place to provide a culture that supports safety.

Practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels.

Monitoring proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients.

Monitoring the use of barcode scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.