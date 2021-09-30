Mayo Clinic Health System plans day of thanks for staff

Mayo Clinic Health System will close most of its U.S. outpatient practices, including La Crosse, and suspend scheduled surgeries on Friday, November 26, in gratitude for staff.

Patients who have previously scheduled appointments in areas that will close on Nov. 26 will be contacted in the coming weeks to reschedule those appointments

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has remained strong and resilient, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff. They come to work each day to provide compassionate care to our patients," said Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO, in a statement.

"We recognize that the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional and physical toll on staff. In gratitude for their dedication throughout this year, Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries on Nov. 26 to offer staff a day of thanks for all the hard work they've done in support of our patients during the pandemic.

"This decision wasn't made lightly and is intended to thank our staff and give them time to recharge themselves so they can continue to deliver the best possible patient care."

