Mayo Clinic Health System sunsets COVID-19 testing, vaccination site in La Crosse

Starting July 7, COVID-19 testing (symptomatic, travel and pre-procedural) and vaccination will become part of normal clinical operations at all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Southwest Wisconsin.
• The last day for COVID-19 testing and vaccination in the former Occupational Health Building on the La Crosse campus is July 6.
• The last day for drive-up COVID-19 testing in Sparta will be June 30.
• Symptomatic and travel testing as well as vaccination will be provided in all primary care departments.
• Pre-procedural testing will be completed in the procedural departments.
• Appointments will be required.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in the region have decreased along with broad availability of effective vaccines and increasing rates of vaccination, the volumes at the La Crosse COVID-19 testing and vaccination site have steadily declined to the point where a dedicated location and staff is no longer needed.
“We would like to say thank you to our community for everyone’s efforts to help manage this pandemic. Without their diligence in masking and social distancing, testing and getting the vaccine, we wouldn’t be at this point,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., family physician.
Mayo Clinic Health System continues to encourage all eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able. Patients are encouraged to use Patient Online Services online or via the mobile app to schedule their vaccine appointment. They can also use the Check Symptoms tool to screen for COVID-19 testing.
Patients without access to Patient Online Services can contact their regular primary care provider or call the nurse triage line (507-293-9525).