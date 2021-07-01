Mayo Clinic Health System sunsets COVID-19 testing, vaccination site in La Crosse

Starting July 7, COVID-19 testing (symptomatic, travel and pre-procedural) and vaccination will become part of normal clinical operations at all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Southwest Wisconsin.

• The last day for COVID-19 testing and vaccination in the former Occupational Health Building on the La Crosse campus is July 6.

• The last day for drive-up COVID-19 testing in Sparta will be June 30.

• Symptomatic and travel testing as well as vaccination will be provided in all primary care departments.

• Pre-procedural testing will be completed in the procedural departments.

• Appointments will be required.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the region have decreased along with broad availability of effective vaccines and increasing rates of vaccination, the volumes at the La Crosse COVID-19 testing and vaccination site have steadily declined to the point where a dedicated location and staff is no longer needed.