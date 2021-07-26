Mayo Clinic to require staff vaccinations

Mayo Clinic has become the latest provider to require its staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Rochester-based institution made the announcement Monday, saying all staff must be fully vaccinated for the virus or "complete a declination process" by Sept. 17.
Those choosing to decline the vaccine will be required to complete education modules, wear a face mask at all times and socially distance while on campus.
"We are proud of our staff's high vaccination rates and are grateful that the vast majority have embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated," said Gianrico Farrugia, MD, Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody."
The rule will be in effect for all Mayo Clinic staff in La Crosse and elsewhere.
"Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the single most important thing all of us can do to protect our patients, visitors, colleagues and communities," Dr. Farrugia added.
Also on Monday, Mayo joined more than 50 medical groups including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Nursing, and the American Academy of Pediatrics in signing a statement calling for the mandatory vaccination of all health care workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 99.5% of hospital deaths in the U.S. are from unvaccinated individuals. Those who are unvaccinated also are at higher risk of transmitting disease to others.