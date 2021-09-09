Mayo donation funds Viterbo scholarships promoting diversity in health care

Mayo Clinic Health System is providing $50,000 to fund four Viterbo University scholarships designed to increase diversity in nursing and other health care-related fields.

The Mayo Scholars Program will focus on students from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. It will provide two renewable $5,000 annual scholarships for two nursing students, and two renewable $1,250 annual scholarships for students pursuing health care related studies outside of nursing, for four years.

“Mayo has been such a great partner over the years,” said Viterbo’s Interim President Rick Trietley. “We are extremely grateful for Mayo’s support of these scholarships, which is a strong indication that Mayo shares Viterbo’s commitment to expanding diversity in the health care profession.”

“Our primary value at Mayo Clinic is ‘the needs of the patient come first.’ That requires having a workforce that reflects the diversity of our patients and our community. It’s vital that everyone who comes to us for care, or for employment, feels welcome,” says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. “Providing these scholarships is one of many steps we’re taking to increase diversity among our staff, with an ultimate goal to increase access to care and eliminate health disparities.”