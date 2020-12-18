Mayo officials: Hope on the horizon

The COVID-19 pandemic remains an extremely serious health challenge in our community. And yet, we are beginning to see the light at the end of this long tunnel. A greater understanding of the disease and increasing treatment capabilities have saved lives. Vaccines are receiving emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers, older adults and people with certain chronic diseases that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.
It’s understandable to have questions about the safety and efficacy of a new vaccine. We want to assure you that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective, safe and appropriately tested.
You cannot become infected with COVID-19 from COVID-19 vaccines. These are inactivated vaccines — not live-virus vaccines. Yes, there are some possible side effects from getting the vaccine, including headache, fatigue or muscle pain, but these are short-lived, mild and resolve without complication. Vaccine side effects are common and a sign that your immune system is responding like it should.
As promising as these vaccines are, keep in mind that the initial supply is limited. We must continue to practice the proven safety measures of masking, physical distancing, hand-washing and not gathering in large groups, including during the upcoming holidays.
You can reduce your risk of getting COVID-19. We encourage everyone to seriously consider taking the vaccine as it becomes available. We will be among the healthcare workers receiving the vaccine during the first wave. Also we recommend that the public continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene until there is further guidance on this.
We know you are tired. But there is hope on the horizon. Together, we will bring an end to the pandemic.
Abinash Virk, M.D., infectious disease specialist, is co-chair of the Mayo Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Group; Melanie Swift, M.D., M.P.H, internist and occupational medicine physician, is co-chair of the Mayo Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Group; and Paul Mueller, M.D., is regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!