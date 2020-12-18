Mayo officials: Hope on the horizon

The COVID-19 pandemic remains an extremely serious health challenge in our community. And yet, we are beginning to see the light at the end of this long tunnel. A greater understanding of the disease and increasing treatment capabilities have saved lives. Vaccines are receiving emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers, older adults and people with certain chronic diseases that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.

It’s understandable to have questions about the safety and efficacy of a new vaccine. We want to assure you that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective, safe and appropriately tested.

You cannot become infected with COVID-19 from COVID-19 vaccines. These are inactivated vaccines — not live-virus vaccines. Yes, there are some possible side effects from getting the vaccine, including headache, fatigue or muscle pain, but these are short-lived, mild and resolve without complication. Vaccine side effects are common and a sign that your immune system is responding like it should.