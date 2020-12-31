Meet the Tribune Person of the Year on Sunday

Look for the Person of the Year, the 19th for the La Crosse Tribune, in Sunday’s edition.

Wondering about honorable mention? This year there are thousands of them.

Second in nominations to our person of the year was health care workers overall. There should be no question, some nominators wrote.

In fact the first two nominations received by the Tribune were for health care workers – all of them.

As one nominator wrote: “This year I firmly believe the Person of the Year should be changed to People of the Year and it should be the healthcare workers in our communities. Never have we seen such a strain on our excellent facilities, and yet day after day, our friends, neighbors and family members who work at Gundersen Lutheran and Mayo are literally putting their lives in danger as they battle COVID-19 on the front lines. They show courage, grace and compassion, despite exhaustion, fear and uncertainty. I can think of no one who deserves this honor more.”

No doubt, all health care workers deserve recognition in 2020.

One person, however, received twice as many nominations from Tribune readers as all others combined.

