Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for December
Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for December

Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for December are:

Grade 7

Lydia Tracey, daughter of Tim and Nicole Tracey

Grade 8

Noelle Bergerson, daughter of Nicole and Chris Rommel – Felicia and Lucas Bergerson

Grade 9

Rachael Spors, daughter of Lori Spors and Mike Spors

Grade 10

Trentin Frederick, son of Jennifer Jerome-Hughes and Doug Hughes

Grade 11

Jayla Anderson, daughter of Tara and Brooke Anderson

Grade 12

Ginger Benzing, daughter of Ray and Christine Benzing

Anderson
Benzing
Bergerson
Frederick
Spors
