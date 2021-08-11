Mindoro 4-Hers win for essays in Compeer Blue Ribbon Project

A couple Mindoro 4-Hers have found writing essays outside the school year can be rewarding. Danica Stello, 13, and Brock Stello, 9, wrote essays for the Compeer Blue Ribbon Project resulting in cash payments for themselves and a charity of their choice.
“I rather write an essay if there’s a prize at the end,” said Danica. “I wrote about my dairy project because it’s a better story to share. I’ve been to more things with dairy (than sheep).”
The youngsters’ 4-H club leader and aunt, Marla Stello, encouraged her niece and nephew to submit the essays and provide other information about their projects for the award.
Both Stello youngsters showed Suffolk-cross sheep at this year’s La Crosse Interstate Fair. Brock showed a wether and a ewe. Danica also showed five dairy heifers along with her Suffolk cross wether.
Danica shows Guernsey, Ayrshire and Brown Swiss heifers. While she and her family don’t live on a farm, their extended family and friends provide her with access to heifers.
To get the cows ready for showing, she needed to teach them how to lead. In her essay, she described how important it is to teach a heifer to lead.
“When breaking a heifer to lead it is not just about putting a halter on the animal and expecting them to lead,” said Danica. “It’s about earning each other’s trust and letting each other know that no matter what goes on in the ring that everything will be OK.”
The two 4-Hers also had to teach their lambs to lead so they could be exercised.
“We had to walk our sheep two miles a day to build their muscles,” said Brock. “I helped my sister the last two years with walking, feeding and taking care of her sheep. Now it is my turn, and I can do this on my own.”
Brock is also learning good nutrition is important for his wether, Kevin, so it can compete. Kevin was a bottle-fed lamb which resulted in slower growth for the wether (male sheep) than if it was fed by its mother. The benefit of the bottle feeding, however, was that Kevin was fairly tame.
Although he likes sheep because they are smaller than cows, supposedly making them a bit easier to handle, that didn’t prove the case with his ewe lamb, Bobette.
“Bobette was a handful,” said Brock. “She would lead for a bit and then when she didn’t want to lead, she would try to run away. She did that at the fair.”
With help with the typing from his aunt, Brock wrote in his essay he also learned how to build a pen for the sheep helping his father put in the sturdy posts.
Along with learning to handle the animals, the 4-H members tended to their care and getting them ready to show. Both Danica and Brock learned to shear and bathe their sheep to prepare them for the show and auction rings.
The Stello youngsters were two of the 36 youths throughout the upper Midwest recognized for by the Blue Ribbon Project. Winners received $100, plus an additional $100 to give to a charity of their choice. The Stello brother and sister named their 4-H club, Burr Oak 4-H, as the recipient of the charity award.
To be considered, the 4-Hers needed to submit photos and descriptions of their fair projects and to explain what the projects meant to them. Winners were chosen based on age and geographic location.
This is the second year the member-owned farm credit cooperative has sponsored the competition. Formerly Badgerland Financial, Compeer created the program to support youth who had fairs cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The cooperative decided to continue the program to recognize youth for their fair projects.