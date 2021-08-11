Mindoro 4-Hers win for essays in Compeer Blue Ribbon Project

The two 4-Hers also had to teach their lambs to lead so they could be exercised.

“We had to walk our sheep two miles a day to build their muscles,” said Brock. “I helped my sister the last two years with walking, feeding and taking care of her sheep. Now it is my turn, and I can do this on my own.”

Brock is also learning good nutrition is important for his wether, Kevin, so it can compete. Kevin was a bottle-fed lamb which resulted in slower growth for the wether (male sheep) than if it was fed by its mother. The benefit of the bottle feeding, however, was that Kevin was fairly tame.

Although he likes sheep because they are smaller than cows, supposedly making them a bit easier to handle, that didn’t prove the case with his ewe lamb, Bobette.

“Bobette was a handful,” said Brock. “She would lead for a bit and then when she didn’t want to lead, she would try to run away. She did that at the fair.”

With help with the typing from his aunt, Brock wrote in his essay he also learned how to build a pen for the sheep helping his father put in the sturdy posts.