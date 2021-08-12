Minnesota State College Southeast allocating COVID relief funds to pay off student debt to college

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting on August 11, letters were sent to students whose accounts were affected, and college staff have begun reaching out help these students take next steps. 339 students were notified that their debts were paid off; the average amount was about $1200.

Students who were prevented from enrolling this fall because of outstanding debt are now eligible — and encouraged — to register for Fall Semester classes.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Amy Schmidt said, “With this debt discharged, students are free to register for classes to continue the program they were pursuing, or to request a transcript and pursue another program.”

Additionally, the college will distribute federal student relief funds directly to eligible students this fall and next spring. While the distribution strategy is still being determined, the college will prioritize students with the greatest financial need. Emergency relief funds are also available for current students through the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation.