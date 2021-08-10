Minnesota, Wisconsin senators react to bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Minnesota and Wisconsin senators sent reactions to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which makes a historic investment to create jobs and rebuild America’s infrastructure.
The bipartisan legislation was supported by Democrats and Republicans and passed the Senate 69-30.
Minnesota Democratic Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar both voted for the legislation.
Smith said: “We’re no longer just talking about infrastructure, we’re actually delivering a once-in-a-generation package that will make life better for millions of Minnesotans, create a generation of good-paying jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to succeed in the 21st Century. It’s going to improve the state’s competitiveness and it will mean that people living in rural, urban, suburban, and Tribal communities are going to be able to get where they need to go to more safely. And importantly, it’s going to bring at least $100 million to our state for broadband, which is the infrastructure of the 21st Century and necessary to build an economy that works for everyone.”
Smith said the package will bring significant investments to communities across the state, including:
- $4.5 billion for Minnesota highways;
- $819 million for transit systems across the state;
- $302 million for bridges, as well as competitive grant funding available for economically-significant bridges;
- $68 million for electric vehicle charging stations.
Klobuchar pointed to at least $100 million in funding to expand access to broadband internet service in rural Minnesota communities that will make them more attractive in competing for businesses and creating new jobs. More than 83,000 Minnesota residents are currently without broadband access. She said the bill also addresses “less glamorous parts, the water infrastructure for pipes, the electricity grid.”
The legislation will now move to the House for action. If it passes the House, it will be sent to President Biden to be signed into law.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, also voted in favor:
“I voted for this bipartisan legislation because it will create good paying jobs and put Wisconsin to work fixing our roads and bridges, rebuilding our water infrastructure, and expanding access to affordable and reliable high speed broadband for Wisconsin families, students, small businesses, and farmers. This bipartisan legislation makes a major federal investment to help local communities replace lead service lines and address PFAS chemicals so that we provide safe and clean drinking water to people across our state. Wisconsin will receive support to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure so we are better prepared for the impacts of climate change and the next extreme weather events. With this legislation, we are also taking a big step forward in creating more clean energy jobs and a renewable energy economy that takes on the climate crisis.
“I am especially proud of working across party lines to make sure we included strong Buy American standards in this bipartisan legislation because when we rebuild our infrastructure we need to support American workers, manufacturers and businesses. The Senate has finally turned the ‘Infrastructure Week’ talk of the past into real action today by getting the job done and passing bipartisan legislation that will help build a stronger economy and make a real difference in the lives of Wisconsin working families.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson R-Wisconsin, voted against:
“We need to spend money on infrastructure. We also need to stop further mortgaging our children’s future. What’s so unfortunate about the infrastructure bill that just passed is we could have accomplished both goals by repurposing money from the Democrat’s 100% partisan ‘COVID relief’ bill that isn’t even spent until 2022 through 2028.
“Instead, the bill’s supporters deceived the public into thinking their bill was ‘paid for’ by using smoke-and-mirror gimmicks. The Congressional Budget Office didn’t buy their fuzzy math and said their bill will add $256 billion to our national debt. There’s no way I would support that deception from the swamp’s big spenders. This is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5 trillion-plus radical tax-and-spend agenda, and I simply couldn’t help facilitate it.”