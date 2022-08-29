 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mushroom foray planned in Cassville

  • 0

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites the public to  a morning of foraging for wild mushrooms on a bluff high above the Mississippi River near Cassville in Grant County with members of the UW-La Crosse Mycology Club.

The free workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 will give participants the opportunity to share findings and get assistance with mushroom identification from knowledgeable mycologists. Location details will be sent to all registered participants the week before the foray.

This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2022 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, climate resilience, and recreation in the Driftless Area.

Most simply, a mushroom foray is an expedition for the purpose of collecting mushrooms, but it’s more than that. It’s a gathering of people who are interested in discovering the world of fungi. People of all ages, experience levels, and interests are welcome to join in the fun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF THE WEEK

PETS OF THE WEEK

Aleksandra is a gorgeous girl who can't wait to find her special someone! She is a sweet lady who loves pets and snuggles from pretty much eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News