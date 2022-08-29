Mushroom foray planned in Cassville

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites the public to a morning of foraging for wild mushrooms on a bluff high above the Mississippi River near Cassville in Grant County with members of the UW-La Crosse Mycology Club.

The free workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 will give participants the opportunity to share findings and get assistance with mushroom identification from knowledgeable mycologists. Location details will be sent to all registered participants the week before the foray.

This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2022 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, climate resilience, and recreation in the Driftless Area.

Most simply, a mushroom foray is an expedition for the purpose of collecting mushrooms, but it’s more than that. It’s a gathering of people who are interested in discovering the world of fungi. People of all ages, experience levels, and interests are welcome to join in the fun.