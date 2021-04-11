Neal Zygarlicke, Sam Bachmeier: Many positive developments

La Crosse’s diversified industry sectors has helped continue to drive the economy, but another major factor in setting La Crosse apart will be new economic development plans and opportunities. LADCO is the leading organization serving as a connector between businesses, developers, real estate professionals, and government entities at all levels. It helps develop comprehensive packages for businesses looking to relocate or expand in the area.

LADCO has seen the Coulee Region make tremendous strides in real estate development and reuse, but it also sees plenty of opportunity remaining in some of our area’s most attractive locations.

River Point District, a site located on Copeland Avenue at the confluence of the Mississippi, La Crosse and Black Rivers, is poised to offer a plethora of development opportunities. The 65-acre former industrial site, now owned by the Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse, is offering spaces dedicated to a mix of industries including retail stores of all types, gathering spaces for events, and offices of all sizes.

The Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse is working in conjunction with the City of La Crosse, regional economic development organizations, and WiRED Properties – the hired master developer from Milwaukee—to bring this project to fruition.