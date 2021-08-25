New city-wide mask mandate for Winona starts Thursday

Everybody 2 years old or older in Winona will need to wear a mask starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday when indoors in public, according to a mandate issued Wednesday after the declaration of a local emergency.
Face masks are also recommended when outdoors if proper distancing is not possible.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said Wednesday in a statement from the city, "Masks allow our community to keep businesses open and allow our students and children to learn in a safe environment. The health and safety of all Winonans is of prime concern and masks, among other tools, help us to stay safe and healthy."
Locations included in this mandate include, but are not limited to, restaurants, bars, stores, gyms, and other businesses.
People can take off their masks if they are seated at tables within restaurants and bars.
Exceptions for this mandate includes if a person is unable to wear a face covering due to a medical, disability or developmental condition. Other exceptions are listed on the city of Winona's website.
If people go against this mandate, they will be asked to leave businesses. If they do not leave the business, police can be called and trespassing citations may be issued.
Businesses that do not uphold this mandate can face repercussions, including administrative against their city licenses.
The mandate will stay in effect for 30 days unless canceled earlier with the advisement of local health organizations; extended by the city council; or if a state mandate is issued.
Sherman will hold conference about the mandate at 9 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers. The conference will be streamed on Zoom and via the city's Facebook page.
The city council will meet Friday to consider extending the mask order.