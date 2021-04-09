New guidebook provides wealth of information on County Highway System

A new policy and procedures manual released by the La Crosse County Highway Department aims to demystify the rules and regulations that govern the county’s network of roads.
The manual is available to view on the La Crosse County Highway Department website (lacrossecounty.org/highway). It answers questions on everything from guidelines for constructing new residential driveways to who has the right to wood from trees that fall onto county highways.
“My hope is that our policy and procedures manual is a resource the public can use if they have questions about what we do,” said Ron Chamberlain, La Crosse County Highway Commissioner.
Among the topics addressed in the manual are the strategy the department uses in deciding which roads to repair as part of its annual maintenance work. The department uses a “Life Cycle” approach that’s designed to gradually reduce the number of miles of road that are rated as being in poor condition.
Bridge maintenance and inspection procedures, information on who is responsible for trees in or near the public right of way, and winter road maintenance procedures are also contained in the manual, in addition to much more.
The manual was recently adopted by the La Crosse County Board’s Public Works and Infrastructure committee and will be updated when changes to policies and procedures are made. You can view the manual online here.
The La Crosse County Highway Department takes care of 282 miles of county highways and 69 bridges, in addition to maintaining 157 miles of state roads within La Crosse County. The department has a staff of 60 and approximately 400 pieces of equipment.