New guidebook provides wealth of information on County Highway System

A new policy and procedures manual released by the La Crosse County Highway Department aims to demystify the rules and regulations that govern the county’s network of roads.

The manual is available to view on the La Crosse County Highway Department website (lacrossecounty.org/highway). It answers questions on everything from guidelines for constructing new residential driveways to who has the right to wood from trees that fall onto county highways.

“My hope is that our policy and procedures manual is a resource the public can use if they have questions about what we do,” said Ron Chamberlain, La Crosse County Highway Commissioner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the topics addressed in the manual are the strategy the department uses in deciding which roads to repair as part of its annual maintenance work. The department uses a “Life Cycle” approach that’s designed to gradually reduce the number of miles of road that are rated as being in poor condition.

Bridge maintenance and inspection procedures, information on who is responsible for trees in or near the public right of way, and winter road maintenance procedures are also contained in the manual, in addition to much more.