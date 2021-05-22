New set of Rebuilding American Civics classes offered

Viterbo University’s D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership is again partnering with IM Education to offer a new series of Rebuilding American Civics classes Monday, June 7; Tuesday, June 8; and Thursday, June 10.

These new classes are ideal for anyone interested in the topics, including both those who took the original series of classes in February and March and new people.

The classes will be led by Sam Scinta and are free and open to the public. Scinta is the founder and president of IM Education, a non-profit organization in Onalaska, associate lecturer in political science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and adjunct instructor in servant leadership at Viterbo University. Email jmmiller@viterbo.edu to register.

The schedule:

7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, via Zoom: Introductory session (introductions and course preview)

6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in-person at Viterbo University: Understanding the Supreme Court; Understanding Privacy Rights

6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in-person at Viterbo University: Civil Disobedience; Election Reform