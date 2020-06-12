1st Community grants $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs
$20,000 grant

From left, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Jake Erickson; Chris Krueger, branch manager of 1st CCU in West Salem; Jon Cook, 1st CCU marketing supervisor,; and Jenna Anfang.

 Contributed photo

1st Community Credit Union has awarded a $20,000 grant, which was split among the Boys & Girls Clubs in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah.

The Sparta Boys & Girls Club received $7,000 and the Tomah and West Salem Clubs each received $6,500.

The grants were made possible by the COVID-19 Relief Program established by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to assist member institutions with responding to the needs of nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“1st Community Credit Union is dedicated to serving the needs of the people and organizations in the communities we serve,” said Wendy Swanson, 1st CCU’s vice president-finance. “We have a great working relationship with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and we are honored to be able to use these funds to help these local clubs continue to provide programs for the youth in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah. We truly believe that strong students make for a strong community.”

1st Community Credit Union was formed in 1961 and serves 14 counties. Three branches and a student branch located in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah serve the financial needs of more than 12,600 members of the credit union.

