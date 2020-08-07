3 join Holmen Area Community Center board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Holmen Area Community Center has appointed three new members to the board of directors, each bringing experience and talent to round out the 12-member board.

Betsy Midthun resides in Apple Valley and joins the board with more than 40 years of experience in arts, health care and nonprofit administration. Retired from Winona Health as vice president of community engagement, her professional focus included fundraising, grant writing and foundation management, marketing, branding and media relations, event planning, volunteer development and customer service. She has also held executive director and board positions for arts associations, several United Way organizations, and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Winona.

Jeff Ascher is president of Coverra Insurance Services, a local independent agency serving clients in the La Crosse area and across the Midwest. He and his family have resided in Holmen for more than 12 years. Jeff has previously participated in the Holmen Rotary Club, Holmen Youth Football, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and volunteered in the local Walk to Cure Juvenile Diabetes.

Jennifer Luedtke is a 2010 graduate from Holmen High School, attended University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management with an emphasis in Human Resources in 2015. She is human resources manager for the locally owned title company headquartered in Holmen, Town n’ Country Title. She is active in the surrounding communities in different business associations, clubs and festivals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0