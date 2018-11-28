Largely unheralded through the centuries, midwives played a valuable role in helping mothers bring their babies into the world. The life of a few notable Coulee Region midwives answering the call to assist mothers in labor during the 19th century was the topic of a program presented at the Nov. 20 Onalaska Area Historical Society meeting.
Pastor Glenn Borreson presented the program titled, “Maria the Midwife: Stories of Norwegian Midwives in the Midwest.”
The presentation was the result of research Borreson did about his great-grandmother Maria Thorsen Estenson, an immigrant Norwegian who served the Norwegian community in the Pigeon Falls area, as well as other midwives practicing in the Coulee Region during the settlement era.
“Midwife means ‘with woman,’ one attending at childbirth” Borreson said. “The midwives were a comforting presence during childbirth. Those midwives really earned the trust.”
Emigrating from Norway in the late 19th century, Estenson was youngest of 13 children of a poor family. Only three of the family’s children reached adulthood.
Before university-educated doctors became organized and pushed for more regulation in the medical field, female midwives were favored by women in labor as the attendant for “catching babies,” a euphemism for the birthing process.
“Immigrant women preferred midwives over doctors because they spoke the same language and were of the same sex,” Borreson said. “Having a man touch a husband’s wife was a ‘touchy’ matter for some men. The midwives also assisted in the home and were cheaper than doctors.”
Midwives tended to practice among their own ethnic groups, mostly likely because immigrants tended to settle close to family and fellow country-folk and were within short traveling distance. Generally mothers of school-aged children, midwives were expected to drop everything and hasten to the side of the woman in labor when alerted to an imminent birth.
“It wasn’t unusual for pioneer women to die in childbirth,” he said, “but not one mother died during her confinement while under my great-grandmother’s care.”
Another midwife from the Ettrick area was Anna Folkedahl. It was reported Folkedahl attended the delivery of 500 births in her lifetime.
Borreson surmises his great-grandmother might have had some on-the-job training in midwifery before coming to America. There were three categories of midwives -- a neighbor woman, an apprentice and a school-educated midwife. Borreson discovered in his research that, at one time, there were at least two midwife schools in Norway.
The vocation of midwifery was practiced for millennia. Historical records report midwives tended to birthing mothers as far back as ancient Egyptian as well as such biblical stories as the birth of Moses.
The advantages midwives had over physicians were they knew home remedies and didn’t use instruments. They generally allowed nature to take its course. Neighborly midwives would check back to see how the mother was doing and, in some cases, cook and clean for the family while the mother was recovering.
According to Borreson, midwifery was suspect during the Middle Ages with priests preaching that the women were “partners of the devil.” In the 18th and 19th centuries, midwifery regained respect until the early 20th century when modern medical practices gained wider acceptance.
In 1909, the state required midwives to register and Borreson found several did take the exam and filled out the paperwork. Schooling became available with some midwives finding employment working with doctors. One of those was Hannah Jensen Olson. According to her obituary, Borreson reported Olson assisted doctors with some 7,000 births during her lifetime.
“In 1900, half of the babies born in the country were delivered by physicians,” Borreson said. “By 1930s, only 15 percent of the total babies born were delivered by midwives.”
Today, the practice of midwifery is making a comeback with medical and nursing schools offering courses in the field.
The Onalaska Area Historical Society offers programs about Onalaska history at the Onalaska Public Library each month except for the summer months and December.
