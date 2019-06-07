A program about the all-but-forgotten Waterloo Road was a trip back in time.
At the May 21 Onalaska Area Historical Society meeting, members and guests learned about the area located between West Salem and Nathan Hill during the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century.
Long-time West Salem historian Errol Kindschy and Waterloo Road area settlers’ descendent Joy Martin presented the program, recounting the people and events that took place along the two miles served by the roadway.
The presenters couldn’t say why the stretch of land was named Waterloo. Nathan Hill was named after Nathan Smith, the African-American who settled on sections of land on the hill during the pre-Civil War period.
It’s been traditionally held that Smith reached the area by traveling on the Underground Railroad from Tennessee. Kindschy revealed his home is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad.
“Of all the people in history, Smith is the person I would like to meet,” Kindschy said. “Smith was well known and respected.”
Despite an incident when Smith led a lynch mob to avenge the murder of a good friend, the Waterloo area resident became involved in politics and was a mover and shaker whenever community issues needed addressing such as fixing roads.
During those early settlement years, Native Americans still visited the area. Martin related stories about the occasions she had heard from her ancestors who farmed in the Waterloo community.
“My great uncle said Indian trails went right through their property,” Martin said. “They (Native Americans) walked through there to get to Vets (Veterans Memorial) Park for the pow wow. They would camp on my grandmother’s land and then would come to the house when grandmother made bread and she would pass out the bread when it was baked.”
Other noteworthy events included threshing harvests. Martin’s great grandfather was part of the threshing crew, helping with the operation when neighboring farmers brought their sheaves to the thresher to have the grain removed from the straw.
Martin’s great grandfather was also involved in making sorghum syrup as the local mill was located on his property.
Taking excerpts from a diary written during the period, Martin told of a smallpox outbreak with many resident receiving vaccinations. The diarist also recorded incidents when neighbors were injured. One story told of a shooting by a jilted admirer who accosted Arabella Miller and her beau on the Waterloo Bridge, and in a jealous rage, shot the couple. The injured parties survived, but the perpetrator was arrested and found guilty.
During the Great Depression, Civilian Conservation Corps camps were built in the area with one installed near Bangor and two in the West Salem area.
“The camps had 90 to 150 men and a library, orchestra, newspaper and the men learned trade skills,” Kindschy said.
The camps closed when the men enlisted to fight in World War II.
In more recent years, West Salem began a campaign to have the La Crosse County Highway Department shop built near the village. The campaign was successful as the shop is located on Hwy. 16 across from the Veterans Memorial Park.
When Hwy. 16 was built, providing a better connection between La Crosse and West Salem, Waterloo Road was consigned to annals of history.
The Waterloo Road presentation is one of the OAHS free programs held at the Onalaska Public Library.
The society offers historical programs the third Tuesday of every month except during the summer and in December. The next program will be at the September meeting.
