I didn’t know what to expect when reading Mary Connealy’s book, “The Accidental Guardian.” I hadn’t read anything by her before, and my experience with a story set in the western frontier has been limited.
Smarts and going after what you want is what drew me to Deb’s character. She’s not a helpless young woman running into bad situations. Although being strong and able to take care of herself, she shows her limits. Early in the story she accepts the help from Trace Riley, then later the other ranch hands, Utah Smith and Adam Thayne. Deb’s personality is a great blend of independence and dependence.
This story opens with Deb and Gwen Harkness traveling on a wagon train along with the Scott family and others braving the Sierra Nevada Mountains in October. The small wagon train is ambushed at night while everyone is asleep. Deb and Gwen stepped away to care for the Scott children and were spared from the massacre. By moonlight, Deb crept back only to see one of the attackers and hear voices of the others which would be etched forever in her memory.
Stunned and staying hidden, Deb could only watch helplessly while the three gunmen pillage the belongings. Then set fire to what they could so the blame might be shifted to a tribe of Indians. Deb and Gwen and the little ones, Maddie Sue and Ronnie, now find themselves alone in the middle of nowhere with winter ready to set in. They are soon discovered not by the marauders but by Trace Riley.
Trace is empathetic to this unfortunate group. He had experienced the despair of being a sole survivor of a similar attack. His own trial prepared him with the skills to thrive in the harsh wilderness, but how will these travelers fair? With winter closing in, there is nothing else to be done, but take the Harkness women and the children back to his ranch.
What a thought, Trace and his ranch hands, two women and two children. Do we have enough food reserves? Sleeping quarters will have to be adjusted. Will the stockpile of wood be enough to keep them all warm and fed? These overwhelming thoughts keep his mind distracted from the fury building inside to track down the killers and bring them to justice or could it be considered revenge? Reserve this title to find out for yourself.
Suspense, a sweet young romance and the rally of endearing characters makes me look forward to the second book in the High Sierra Sweetheart series.
