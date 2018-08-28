Chad Anderson has joined WNB Financial as vice president and business banking officer at its new office in Holmen.
Anderson brings nearly 20 years of banking experience into his new role, most recently as a commercial banker at Merchants Bank in Winona.
Before that, Anderson worked as a business banker at WNB for 12 years.
“WNB Financial is fortunate to have someone with Chad’s extensive background in business banking and financial advising join our team,” Dave Vaselaar, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said. “His proactive approach to building strong relationships by helping clients fulfill their financial needs will be a great fit in the Holmen market.”
“I’m excited to rejoin the WNB Financial team,” Anderson said. “I’m honored to help lead the organization into a new market and introduce the Holmen area to a premier regional financial partner.”
Anderson earned his degree from Winona State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison. He is actively involved in the community, serving on the board for both the Centerville Curling Club and 504 Corporation, and previously serving as a board member for the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and Winona ORC Industries.
WNB Financial’s Holmen Office is located at 501 Empire St., Suite 104.
