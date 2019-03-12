Libby is the cute app that brings the Wisconsin Digital Library to you on any personal computer device.
It operates the same as Overdrive for library access which, in my opinion, is more user friendly.
I have found Libby to be an excellent source of reading material on the go. My preference is to download audiobooks on to my iPhone for complete access to my choice at any place at any time. Its use is relatively simple and self-explanatory, but let me give you the directions I have found helpful.
To begin to use Libby, simply download the app onto your phone, i-pad or laptop. Open the app to the home page. You will then have two choices; “Preferences” and “Actions.” Click on Actions and choose, “Add a Library Card.” At this point you will enter your library card number at the option “Sign In With My Library Card” if you already have a library card, or “I Need a Library Card.”
If you have a valid library card, you will need to select your library from the scrolling list by finding and selecting La Crosse County Library at your choice of Holmen, Onalaska, West Salem, Bangor or Campbell. After you have chosen your library, you will need to enter your library card number. If you do not have a valid library card, you will be directed to your local library to obtain a card and instructed as to what is necessary to do so.
When you have your library card, you may sign in to Libby using your card number. When you have done that, hit “Done” and you will be taken to the home page. You then need to select “Preferences” and insert the following: Format, i.e., audiobook or printed book, etc.; Language; Audience; Compatibility; (Libby); and, Sort By. Then you chose “Apply Preferences.”
You will again go back to home page and will be given the choices of What’s New, What’s Popular and What’s Available along with Top Subjects or Explore All Subjects. One hint here is that if you request a very current and popular book, you will be put on a hold list and your wait could be up to six months before it is available. If you do that, I suggest you then go to the category of Available Books or Available Audiobooks for choices of reading material that is available to borrow immediately. You can then search by subject or author to find something of interest to you. When you select a book or audiobook, you will be able to review the content, make the choice, and hit “Borrow”. The book will then download on to your device.
When “Borrow” comes onto the screen, you will be able to select the length of time you would like to borrow the item. The availability ranges from 7-21 days. Just hit on length of time borrowed and change to your desired time.
When you are browsing, you may also add a “Tag” to an item to give it a thumbs up, thumbs down, want to read or looks good tag. You may refine your search by clicking on refine and choosing your options of sort by, language, audience and compatibility. Don’t be afraid to click on all options to explore your reading options. If you are selecting an audiobook, you may play a sample of the recording to allow you to listen to a portion of the audiobook.
Once you have borrowed a book or audiobook, it will be placed on your “Shelf.” By clicking on shelf, you will be able to see all books you have borrowed.
To explore selections, you will need to click on “Library.” That will disclose everything available on Libby. If you have completed your “Preferences” option, this will now bring up selections in the categories you have chosen; i.e., mine will say, available audiobooks, includes fiction, nonfiction, literature and more.
Your book will automatically be returned to the Library on the designated due date.
I find this little app priceless. I always like to have a portable audiobook when traveling or being away from home. The portable book to read is also convenient for the same purposes. Don’t be afraid to play with the choices and you will soon become familiar with all of its uses. I hope you find this as a nice alternative to the paper book.
As always, please visit your local library in Campbell, Holmen, West Salem, Bangor or Onalaska to explore our shelves as well. We can also assist you in the use of Libby if you have any questions.
Congratulations, you now have your own personal portable library.
