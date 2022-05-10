 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas High School students of the month for April

  • 0

Aquinas High School students of the month for April: 

  • Freshman: Jacob Thornton
  • Sophomore: Jackie Taylor
  • Junior: Emma Gilberts
  • Senior: Sophia Schmitz
+3 
Emma.PNG

Gilberts
+3 
Jackie.PNG

Taylor
+3 
Jacob.PNG

Thornton
+3 
Sophia.PNG

Schmitz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF THE WEEK:

PETS OF THE WEEK:

Max is a handsome tri-color boy looking for a quiet home where he can settle in and feel safe. He is house trained and kennel trained in his f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News